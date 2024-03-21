New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended four people for brandishing a dagger and carrying beer bottles while they were riding a motorcycle on the streets of southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to fore when a video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, the police said.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

In a 28-second video clip, the men were seen sitting on a moving motorcycle without helmets, carrying beer bottles and brandishing a dagger to other commuters.

A passerby recorded a video of the act somewhere near Safdarjung Hospital and posted it on the social media, a police officer said.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said taking a suo motu action on the tweet, all the accused have been apprehended and stringent legal action is being taken against them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)