Prayagraj (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Four people, including three children, were injured in celebratory firing in Chak Muzammil village here on Saturday, police said.

According to a police official, after a wedding procession returned to the village a person opened fire from his licensed gun while the bride was entering her in-laws' house.

One the bullet got stuck in the chamber and it exploded injuring four people -- Vijay (12), Bhavik (10), Rakshit (10) and Sushma (40), Station House Officer of Sarai Inayat police station Abhishek Singh said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and police have registered a case in the matter, the officer said.

