November 26, 2023, will mark fifteen years since the traumatic and terrorizing 26/11 attacks that left Mumbai shaken and the nation on a standstill. The fifteenth anniversary of the Mumbai Terror Attack is sure to be marked with key memorial services and tribute programs that aims to remember those who bravely safeguarded the city and laid their life in this terrorizing fight. Remembering the 26/11 Terror Attacks has become an annual observance where people across the city and nationwide remember the zeal and resilience with which the city fought some of the most gruesome and unfathomable terror attacks. As we prepare to observe a day of mourning and vigil on November 26, 2023, here is what you need to know about this observance, how to pay tribute to the 26/11 martyrs, and more. Remembering Heroes Who Made Supreme Sacrifice of Their Lives While Fighting Pakistani Terrorists When Mumbai Was Under Siege.

History of 26/11

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai. The events of this day are clear as day for those in the city who survived it and the stories of resilience and trauma that they survived. The observance is also focused on remembering the 18 security personnel who bravely protected thousands of people and laid their lives on duty.

Remembering 26/11 Terror Attacks

Even though 15 years have been marked since the unfathomable attacks, the trauma and memory of those days live fresh. Every year, 26/11 is marked by organizing various events and memorial services that aim to honour those who lost their lives in these terror attacks. The families of the security personnel are also showered with love and appreciation on this day. Indian leaders also pay their homage on this day. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Remembrance Messages: Netizens Pay Tributes to All Martyrs and Innocent People Who Lost Their Lives With 'Never Forget' Tweets.

The 26/11 terror attacks continue to be one of the worst terror attacks endured by India. People take this opportunity to visit the 26/11 memorial, which is located in the lobby of the Taj Hotel - one of the key sites where the terror was unleashed in Mumbai. Apart from this location, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Leopold Cafe, the Cama Hospital, the Nariman House, the Metro Cinema, and in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College were attacked by 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2023 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).