Constitution Day 2023 will be marked on November 26. Also known as Samvidhan Diwas or National Law Day, this annual commemoration marks the day the Constitution of India was adopted. The celebration of Samvidhan Diwas holds immense importance as people take this opportunity to appreciate and reread the Constitution of India and discuss the core values that are established in it - which make India the sovereign, secular, democratic republic that it is. As we prepare to celebrate Constitution Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance: how to celebrate National Law Day 2023, Samvidhan Diwas 2023 significance and more. Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens, Everything You Need To Know About the Constitution of India.

When is Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) 2023?

Constitution Day in India is celebrated on November 26 every year. This observance marks the anniversary of the day that the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on November 25, 1949. Thirty years after the celebration of Constitution Day, the Supreme Court of India declared that November 26 will also be marked as National Law Day since the Indian Constitution and Indian judiciary are supposed to go hand in hand.

Significance of Constitution Day

While Constitution Day is not a public holiday in India, it serves a very important purpose. The Indian constitution was created by visionary freeform fighters and policymakers who wanted to make our country a safe, happy and prosperous secular nation that welcomes and celebrates one and all. The core values of the Indian Constitution still propagate these beliefs. The celebration of Constitution Day serves as a great opportunity for people to understand this and finally take time to read the Indian Constitution, what it stands for and how to safeguard it. Constitution Day Quotes & Pictures: Happy Samvidhan Diwas Messages, HD Wallpapers, Wishes and Sayings To Share on 26 November.

We hope that Samvidhan Diwas 2023 celebrations help you to understand the roots of this country as it was laid by the key freedom fighters who dedicated their life to making India an independent sovereign republic that is secular and democratic. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Constitution Day 2023!

