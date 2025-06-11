New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Wednesday recommended R Doraiswamy for the post of CEO and MD of insurance behemoth LIC.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed four candidates for the positions, it said in a statement.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends R Doraiswamy for the position of CEO & MD in LIC," it said.

LIC has four managing directors besides CEO and MD who heads the life insurance giant.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendations would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Other members of the headhunter are the secretary, Department of Financial Services, secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, IRDAI member, former LIC managing director Usha Sangwan and former Oriental Insurance managing director A V Girija Kumar.

