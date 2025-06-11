Mumbai, June 11: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will release the First-Year Junior College (FYJC) 2025 General Final Merit List today, June 11. Registered candidates can access the 11th Admission Merit List 2025 by logging in to the official portal at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Currently, 9,281 junior colleges across Maharashtra are participating in the centralised admission process, offering over 20.43 lakh seats in Arts, Commerce, and Science streams. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Provisional Merit List Released at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Know How To Download.

How to Check Maharashtra FYJC 2025 Final Merit List

Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in

Click on ‘Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 General Merit List’

Enter login credentials to access the list

View and download the merit list for future reference

As per the official schedule, admissions under the Zero Round Quota, covering management, in-house, and minority categories, will be conducted from June 12 to June 14 at the college level. The preparation of the CAP Round 1 merit list will begin on June 17, followed by the release of seat allotment results on June 26.

Students allotted seats in CAP Round 1 must report to their respective junior colleges for document verification and fee payment between June 27 and July 3. Those who do not wish to accept their current allotment can participate in the next round. The vacancy list for CAP Round 2 will be published on July 5. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 at mahafyjcadmissions.in: Registration for Admission to Class 11 in Arts, Commerce and Science Stream Begins, Know Last Date and Steps To Apply.

Documents Required at FYJC Admission 2025

Aadhar Card

Domicile Certificate

Class 10 Marksheet

School Leaving Certificate

Caste/Non-Creamy Layer/EWS/Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Ex-Servicemen, Sports, Orphan or Embassy-attested documents (if applicable)

Transfer Order & Joining Letter (for transferable cases)

Students had until June 9 to raise objections to the provisional list. Those not included in today’s final list can await subsequent rounds for seat allocation.

