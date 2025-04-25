Noida, Apr 25 (PTI) A gangster was arrested following an encounter during police checking along the FNG Expressway here in Noida, officials said on Friday.

Anil Kumar (23) wanted for cases under the Gangster Act, Arms Act and for theft in Delhi and Noida, carried a reward of Rs 15,000 on his head, they said.

He allegedly fired at police personnel during checking and in retaliatory firing, he was hit in the leg with a bullet, said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, DCP (Central Noida).

"When he was asked to stop by the local police team, he did not stop instead he tried to run away. He also opened fire on the police team. In self-defence, police team retaliated and a bullet hit his leg," the DCp said.

He was sent to a hospital for treatment, he added.

Police said Anil Kumar is from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh but currently resides in Noida. A country made gun, one used cartridge, one live cartridge was recovered from him, they said

