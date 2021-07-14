New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd (GEECL) on Wednesday reported 42 per cent drop in 2020-21 cash profit as the pandemic impacted sales but the India-focused coalbed methane (CBM) explorer was able to cut its net debt.

Cash profit in the 12 months ended March 31, 2021, fell to Rs 48.08 crore from Rs 82.64 crore a year back, the London-listed firm said in a statement.

"FY2021 was an unprecedented year with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting global supply chains," it said adding sales fell as nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus muted economic activity and stalled mobility.

Revenue fell to Rs 195.14 crore from Rs 256.94 crore in FY20.

The easing of restrictions has however helped the company regain. Gas production increased from a full-year average of 15.20 million standard cubic feet per day to an average of 15.88 mmscfd in June 2021.

"The company continues to focus on optimising its debt coupon rate and has been able to reduce the same from 10.32 per cent in FY 2021 to 9.58 per cent in the ongoing FY 2022. Due to this, there will an annual saving, in FY 2022, of Rs 3.75 crore," it said.

Net debt has declined to Rs 385.14 crore from Rs 422.56 crore.

"The company is profitable and cash generative and continues to maintain sufficient liquidity to meet all of its financial obligations on time," the statement said.

GEECL said the Raniganj (South) block in West Bengal holds up to 9.25 trillion cubic feet of in-place shale gas and CBM reserves and resources.

The company has obtained environment clearance for starting its shale exploration programme and continues to be in the process of obtaining the balance of final approvals expected later this year.

State-owned GAIL (India) is expected to extend the existing pipeline network to Kolkata by August next year, which will give GEECL an opportunity to tap a new market.

Prashant Modi, Managing Director & CEO of GEECL, said: "Despite the impact of a slowing world economy during the reporting period, the COVID-19 pandemic and a slowdown in the growth rate of the Indian economy, gas sales prices, revenue and sales volume have largely remained resilient."

"In response to the pandemic, we have implemented a focused plan of optimising production, cutting costs, increasing efficiencies, and additional improvements continue to be systematically pursued," he said without elaborating.

While the Raniganj (South) block covers 210 square kilometers, the firm's second licence is the Mannargudi block in Tamil Nadu, which covers 667 sq km with 0.98 tcf of original gas-in-place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)