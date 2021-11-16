New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Edtech platform Genleap on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 60 crore from marquee investors in the seed round.

Investors who participated in the funding round in their personal capacity include Super(set) start up studio co-founder Vivek Vaidya, Stono River Partners LLC managing member Kevin Donlon, Embassy REIT CEO Mike Holland, Restech Global president and CEO Ayush Singh, Mas Infratech director Mohit Juneja, Director, Dipon Group CEO and director Rashed Mahmood.

The Gurugram-based edtech and human resource technology firm Genleap provides a DNA based self-discovery, upskilling and employability complete career lifecycle management.

"The platform will use the funds raised for technological development, brand building, and human resource capacity expansion," Genleap co-founder Sachin Sandhir said.

