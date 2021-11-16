Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been tipped to be launched by early next year at the CES 2022. On Monday, marketing images of the Galaxy S21 FE were leaked along with colour options and design. Now, the prices and full specifications of the upcoming phone have emerged online. As per a listing on LambdaTek, the Galaxy S21 FE will cost EUR 920 (approximately Rs 77,700) for the 8GB + 128GB model. On the other hand, the 8GB + 256GB model might be priced at EUR 985 (approximately Rs 83,200). Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Marketing Images & Key Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Photo Credits: SamMobile)

Another listing on LambdaTek reveals the device will priced at GBP 776 (approximately Rs. 77,700) and GBP 831 (approximately Rs 83,200) for 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models, respectively. As per the leaked marketing images, the Galaxy S21 FE phone will be offered in Cream, Lavender, White and Black shades.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The handset is said to come powered by two processor options - Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 depending on the region. For optics, it could come with a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64MP main camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth shooter. At the front, there might be a 32MP selfie snapper. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging technology.

