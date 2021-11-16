New Delhi, November 16: The Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) has released the admit cards for written examination for recruitment to various posts. The hall tickets for the examination for the post of SPM, DPM, SDPM, BLS and PADEO have been uploaded by the society on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the same, can visit the official website of PBSSD at pbssd.gov.in to view and download their admit cards for written examination. Click Here For Direct Link To Download Admit Card For Written Examination for the posts of DPM, SDPM, BLS, PADEO.

The written exams for the post of DPM, SDPM is scheduled to be held on November 20 while the test for BLS, PADEO, and SPM will be conducted on November 21. The test will be held for a duration on 1 hour. Candidates can download the admit cards by logging into the official website with their application number, date of birth and registered mobile number. Scroll down to know how to download PBSSD Admit Card 2021 for Written Exams for Various Posts. Click Here For Direct Link To Download Admit Card For Written Examination for the post of SPM.

Here Is How To PBSSD Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of PBSSD at pbssd.gov.in

On the home page click on the link for downloading admit card for written exams under Whats New section

Here click on the link to download admit card for your respective exam

A new web page will open

Enter required details- Application No., DOB, Registered Mobile No.

Click on 'Generate'

Download the admit cards

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. The admit card will carry important details and instructions regarding the exams, candidates are advised to follow them. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, queries or confusions, aspirants should contact the relevant authorities immediately and resolve the issue.

