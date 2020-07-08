Mumbai, July 8 (PTI) Bengaluru-based nonprofit GiveIndia organisation on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ashok Kumar ER as the president.

Kumar brings extensive leadership experience, with a track record of accelerating growth in technology companies, championing purpose-driven transformation initiatives, and leading corporate social responsibility and nonprofit funding efforts, GiveIndia said in a statement.

In his new role, he will be responsible for advancing the strategy and vision, scaling up the donor ecosystem and spearheading the next phase of growth and expansion for GiveIndia.

Previously, Kumar served as the Co-Founder and CEO of Scripbox, building India's most trusted online investment service with the mission of making Indians financially independent.

His co-founders and strong management team will continue to run Scripbox, as he pursues his social entrepreneurship passion with GiveIndia.

Founded in 2000, GiveIndia has been promoting giving for the last two decades through its online donations platform, consumer and workplace giving partnerships.

