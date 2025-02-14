New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its net profit increased over five-fold to Rs 229 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The drug firm reported a net profit of Rs 45 crore for the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 949 crore for the third quarter, as compared to Rs 805 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

"Our strong third-quarter results reflect our unwavering commitment to deliver innovative healthcare solutions to patients across India," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD Bhushan Akshikar stated.

By focusing on core brands and accelerating digital transformation through innovative go-to-market strategies, the company continues to strengthen its market presence while ensuring broader access to medicines and vaccines, he added.

The company saw strong performance across key product portfolios during the quarter, the drug firm said.

Flagship brands within the general medicines portfolio including Augmentin, Ceftum, and T-bact strengthened their market positions with share gains, it added.

In the vaccines segment, GSK maintained its leadership in the self-pay private market for paediatric vaccines, it said.

Shares of the company ended 1.11 per cent up at Rs 2,017.75 apiece on BSE.

