New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday rallied 27 per cent after the company said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

The scrip jumped 27.06 per cent to close at Rs 519.80 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 39.99 per cent to Rs 572.70 -- its 52-week high.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 22, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

On the NSE, it gained 26.96 per cent to close at Rs 519.75.

In terms of volume, 46.33 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 8.92 crore on the NSE.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on June 22, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

Its market valuation rose by Rs 3,124.1 crore to Rs 14,667.10 crore on the BSE.

The drug firm on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug FabiFlu for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 at a price of about Rs 103 per tablet.

The drug will be available as a 200 mg tablet at a maximum retail price of Rs 3,500 for a strip of 34 tablets, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said.

FabiFlu is the first oral favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19, it said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based firm had on Friday received the manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)