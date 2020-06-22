Guwahati, June 22: Assam lottery results for Monday, June 22 will be announced on the official lottery website today. The lottery results of 'Assam Future Sincere', 'Assam Singam Yellow', 'Assam Kuil Silver' will be declared online and the lucky lottery winners will be able to win p to Rs 5 lakh in each Assam lottery. The lottery in Assam is held three times on a daily basis- at 12 noon, 4 pm and 8 pm. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.

'Assam Future Sincere' lottery results has been announced at 12 noon. The lucky winner who wins the first prize winner has won Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The second result of the lottery named 'Assam Singam Yellow' will be announced at 5 pm while the result for the third lottery named 'Assam Kuil Silver' will be announced at 8 pm today.

Assam Lotteries are being regulated and organised by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The lucky winner who wins more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website. Apart from Assam lotteries, lottery for West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala are also held. People in these states can check the lottery results online on the Lottery Sambad website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).