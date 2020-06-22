New Delhi, June 22: West Bengal lottery result, Sikkim lottery result, Nagaland lottery result and Kerala lottery result for Monday, June 22, will be declared online on the official site of Lottery Sambad. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets for West Bengal state lottery, Sikkim state lottery, Nagaland state lottery and Kerala state lottery can check the lottery results online on Lottery Sambad wesbite i.e. - lotterysambadresult.in.

Lotteries are held daily in West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala. The results for all the lotteries are announced on the Lottery Sambad website every day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively. People have the chance to win exciting cash prizes in these lotteries.

The lottery result for the 11.55 am Sikkim lottery named 'Dear Respect Morning' has been announced on the Lottery Sambad website. The lucky winner has won an award Rs 1 crore. As per the lottery sambad website, the ticket price is just Rs 6. In West Bengal, the lottery results for 'Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta' will be announced at 4 pm. The lucky winner for West Bengal lottery will be awarded 1 crore. In Nagaland, the state lottery results of 'Dear Flamingo Evening' will be announced at 8 pm and the lucky winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore.

Apart from these states, Kerala Lottery results will also be announced at 3 pm on the Lottery sambad website. Individuals can also check the lottery result for Kerala Pournami RN-436 on . This is the direct link to check Kerala lottery results. The lucky draw winner of the Kerala state lottery will win a prize is Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winner will win Rs 5 lakh.

