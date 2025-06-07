Chennai, Jun 7 (PTI) Go Fashion (India) Ltd, which owns the popular women's wear brand 'Go Colors', under its vision to expand its footprint globally, has inaugurated its first international store in Dubai, the company said on Saturday.

The city-headquartered Go Fashion (India) under the 'Go Colors' brand has a presence of over 750 stores across the country. The first international store in Dubai has been established in association with retail conglomerate Apparel Group.

The collaboration marks a strategic step forward for both companies - extending Go Colors' reach into international markets while introducing a distinct, function-forward fashion label to Apparel Group's diverse brand portfolio, a company statement here said.

Commenting on the occasion, Go Colors CEO and founder Gautam Saraogi said, "This is a significant step for us as we expand outside India for the first time. Dubai is a diverse and dynamic market, and we are excited to bring our range to customers here in partnership with Apparel Group whose retail expertise and strong presence in the region make them an ideal collaborator for this milestone."

"The Middle East presents a promising opportunity for growth, and Dubai is a strategic starting point for our journey in the region," Saraogi said.

The Apparel Group is a Dubai-headquartered fashion and retail conglomerate, having a network of over 2,300 stores and a diverse portfolio of 85 international brands across 14 countries.

"At Apparel Group, we take pride in identifying and nurturing promising brands with strong potential. Go Colors' distinctive focus on inclusive, stylish and affordable bottomwear aligns with our commitment to offering versatile fashion options for every customer," Apparel Group CEO Neeraj Teckchandani said.

"We are excited to welcome them into our retail ecosystem and look forward to driving their growth across the Middle East," he added.

The expansion signals the growing ambitions of Go Colors in international markets, beginning with the Middle East, the company said.

