Mumbai, February 25: Budget carrier GoAir on Thursday announced relocating its domestic flight operations to Terminal-1 (T1) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from March 1.

All the international flight operations in Mumbai will take place from Terminal 2 (T2), GoAir said in a statement. Currently, GoAir's entire operations are carried out from T2. United Flight 328 Engine Failure: US Regulators Order Inspections of Certain Pratt & Whitney Airplane Motors After Dozens of Boeing 777 Aircraft Grounded.

The city-based airline said it will continue to carry out the enhanced cleaning procedures to ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees.

"We will continue to use the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved, hospital-grade disinfectant for deep cleaning the aircraft," it said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)