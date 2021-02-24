Washington, February 24: US regulators ordered the inspection of certain Pratt & Whitney aeroplane motors after an engine failure at the weekend that led to dozens of Boeing 777 aircraft being grounded worldwide. Britain also announced a temporary ban on those jets following a weekend scare involving a United Airlines plane in Colorado.

Following the incident, the flight returned to the Denver International airport after part of the engine caught fire and broke off. This prompted United and other airlines to ground the planes with the same Pratt & Whitney engine. e. United Flight 328 Engine Failure: Boeing 777s With Pratt & Whitney Engine Grounded.

Following the engine failure incident, Japan also directed Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) and ANA Holdings Inc to suspend the use of Boeing 777 with Pratt & Whitney 4000 engine. While no one was injured in the Denver incident, but the episode was a setback for Boeing.

