New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd, Dilip Buildcon and Shyam Metalics and Energy are among the eight companies that have submitted bids for two coal blocks out of six put on sale.

A total of 14 bids were received from these eight companies for the two blocks.

Also Read | Bengaluru Water Cut: BWSSB Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption on June 19 Amid Urgent Cauvery Pipeline Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

"The Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal today opened the bids for six underground coal blocks under 12th round of commercial coal blocks' auction," a coal ministry statement said.

The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary technical evaluation committee and technically qualified bidders will be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction, to be conducted on MSTC portal.

Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei India Connection: Iran Supreme Leader Traces His Roots to Uttar Pradesh.

The online bids were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of the bidders.

Subsequently, sealed envelopes containing offline bid documents were also opened in the presence of bidders.

Commercial coal mine auctions were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)