New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The domestic steel industry must adopt new age technologies and carry out research and development (R&D) activities to utilise the low-grade iron ore in their production, the government said on Thursday.

The production of low-grade iron ore is increasing in the country compared to high-grade ores, Steel Secretary Sanjay Singh said.

"Industry must collaborate in....the country's preparedness for producing all kinds of speciality steel, utilising about 100 million tonne (MT) low quality ore around the mines by converting them into high quality, adoption of high level technology, and develop a common strategy for R&D collaboration," the official said at the 'CII Steel Summit 2022' here.

On Tuesday, Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had urged the domestic steel industry to adopt low-carbon emitting steel-making processes, while cautioning that key raw materials coking coal and iron ore may not be a viable option in the future based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) parameters.

The comments come at a time when India moves to double its steel-making capacity to 300 million tonnes (MT).

Iron ore and coking coal are the two key steelmaking raw materials.

According to industry data, the production of iron ore with more than 58 per cent Fe (iron) content was 50.66 MT during April-September 2022, while the production of iron ore below 58 per cent Fe content was 11.56 MT.

The use of iron ore with less iron content needs beneficiation which adds to the cost of steel production.

