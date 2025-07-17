New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has urged Indian Missions abroad to help address trade barriers faced by local exporters in their respective countries.

While addressing Heads of the Commercial Wings posted in 74 Indian Missions abroad across 61 countries on July 16, the minister called for trade intelligence gathering, including updates on market trends, sectoral developments, and regulatory frameworks to boost India's exports.

Also Read | 'A Decade of Digital India' Reel Contest by Government of India: How To Participate and Win Up To INR 15,000? Check Submission Guidelines.

During the meeting, key Indian Missions made detailed presentations on trade promotion activities, challenges in market access, and sectoral insights.

The Missions are the first point of contact for India's commercial and economic diplomacy. They play a key role in promoting Indian exports.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In his address, the Minister emphasised the need for "strategic interventions to address Market Access Barriers, including Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs), Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS), and Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT)," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

He also called for sharing of innovative strategies and best practices that yielded good results in trade promotion and attracting investment into India, and regular dissemination of trade advisories to identify demand-supply gaps and opportunities for Indian exporters.

Besides, Goyal emphasised enhanced alignment between Missions and the Department of Commerce through data-driven planning.

"The Minister called for greater synergy among Missions, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), and Indian industry stakeholders to achieve the nation's ambition of becoming a global export powerhouse," it said.

India's exports remained flat at USD 35.14 billion in June due to global economic uncertainties, while the trade deficit narrowed to a four-month low of USD 18.78 billion during the month.

During April-June 2025-26, exports increased 1.92 per cent to USD 112.17 billion, while imports rose 4.24 per cent to USD 179.44 billion.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)