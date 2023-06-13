Noida, Jun 13 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said it has launched a land allotment scheme for 'Data Centres' from Tuesday and expects investments worth Rs 20,000 crore.

The investments would also create 10,000 jobs in the region and the GNIDA would earn a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore against the allotment of 13 land parcels, it said in a statement.

"Of the 13 plots for data centres, two plots are located in Sector Knowledge Park-5, and the remaining 11 plots are located in Sector Techzone. These plots range from 4047 sq meters to 1.07 lakh square meters in area.

"Allotment of plots will be done through e-auction. If all these 13 plots are allotted, then there will be an investment of about Rs 20,000 crore, and it is estimated that 10,000 youth will get direct and indirect employment," GNIDA said.

Greater Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said Greater Noida is rapidly emerging as a data centre hub.

"Investors are very impressed with the infrastructure and connectivity here. Investors can invest here on a large scale by getting plots through this scheme," Maheshwari said.

The brochure containing all the details of the scheme has been uploaded on the website of Greater Noida Authority and the web portal of State Bank of India, the statement said.

In this scheme, online applications can be made through the portal and the facility of downloading brochures has been started from Tuesday itself, it added.

Registration can be done till July 4 and the last date for submission of the processing fee is July 6. The last date for submission of documents is July 8, according to the statement.

