New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) has signed an agreement with clean energy player Greenko for the supply of 1,000-MW green power.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Greenko will supply the clean power for its steel making operations at Angul, Odisha, JSP said in a statement.

Also Read | Indian Rupee Plunges 61 Paise To Dip to Record Low of 83-Mark for First Time Against US Dollar.

"The move aimed at reducing CO2 emissions in line with ESG goals. Green energy use to ensure reduction of approximately 7 million tonne CO2 annually at Angul, Odisha," it said on Wednesday.

The proposed 1,000 MW carbon-free energy is targeted to meet the existing and incremental power demand of Angul facility.

Also Read | MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Processor To Debut Next Month.

Greenko Group will offer energy storage capacity from its Off Stream Closed loop Pumped Storage Project (OCPSP) under development in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

JSP Managing Director Bimlendra Jha said, "We already have Green Hydrogen ready DRI units present at Angul using syngas. This collaboration with Greenko is aimed at re-affirming our commitment towards our sustainability goals."

Greenko Founder and Managing Director of Greenko Anil Chalamalasetty said that "increasing the use of carbon-free energy will not only reduce the carbon footprint of core industries in India but will also be a key differentiator in the global markets."

With investments worth USD 12 billion across the globe, JSP is an industrial powerhouse with significant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors.

Hyderabad-based Greenko Group is among the largest Renewable Energy (RE) companies with an installed capacity of 7.5 GW across solar, wind and hydro generation assets spread in 15 states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)