Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) The growth needed for recovery of the economy post the pandemic will take some time and the government should provide stimulus to the infrastructure sector of the country, experts said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a webinar organised by BCCI, Sajjid Z Chinoy, the chief Indian economist for J P Morgan said that the COVID-19 crisis has dealt a permanent shock to the people and households have reduced consumption and turned savers.

Also Read | Female Workforce Participation Increased in India During COVID-19 Lockdown: LinkedIn Report.

There is need for fiscal stability after COVID-19 and growth in the economy will be gradual, he said.

The private sector will recover gradually, Chinoy said adding that there is need for infrastructure stimulus.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini Likely to Be Launched on October 13, 2020; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

"The infrastructure stimulus can be funded by asset sales by the government. A minimum of seven per cent growth is required for medium term growth in view of the high debt-GDP ratio of the country", he said.

The goods sector will recover faster than the services sector which will take time.

"The main prerequisite for a good growth is to ward off the virus", he added.

Group chief economic advisor of SBI, Soumya Kanti Ghosh said there is a need for creating a fund for the infrastructure sector.

"This fund will support the health infrastructure and capital infusion to develop financial institutions", he said.

According to him, RBI has been able to stabilise the market through a series of policy measures and policies had been by and large discretionary in nature. PTI dc

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)