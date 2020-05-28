Latest News | Guar Gum Futures Gain on Positive Demand

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Thursday gained Rs 25 to Rs 5,343 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for June delivery traded higher 0.47 per cent, or Rs 25, to Rs 5,343 per five quintal with an open interest of 26,405 lots.

Likewise, guar gum contracts for delivery in July rose by Rs 19, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 5,375 per five quintal as open interest stood at 16,095 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.

