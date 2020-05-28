Facebook Introduces Beta Version of a New iOS App ‘Collab’ for Making & Mixing Music With Friends; Takes On TikTok

Facebook (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco, May 28: Taking on Chinese short-video making platform TikTok, Facebook's experimental app division has introduced a new iOS app called Collab for making and mixing music with friends. Facebook's app-focused New Product Experimentation (NPE) team announced the invite-only beta version of Collab that brings together creators and fans to create, watch, and mix and match original videos, starting with music. Facebook Owned Instagram Rolls Out New Feature to Delete Offensive Comments in Bulk; How to Delete Instagram Comments in Bulk.

"Collabs are three independent videos that are playing in sync. With the app, you can create your own arrangement by adding in your own recording or by swiping and discovering an arrangement to complete your composition. No musical experience is required," the Facebook NPE team said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a TikTok-like feature, Once a collab is created, you can publish it for others to watch and mix and match further. You can also share the music creation to Instagram, Facebook Stories, or any other platform. To request access, the iOS users can sign up for waitlist at https://npe.fb.com/collab. The social networking giant has aimed to take on TikTok in the past, with Reels editing feature on Instagram and the standalone app Lasso.

"We'll be opening up invites in batches, starting with folks in the US and Canada, as we continue to improve the experience," said Facebook.