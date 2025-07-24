Gurugram, Jul 23 (PTI) A delegation of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), led by former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, met the Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora on Wednesday regarding the gun attack on singer and JJP leader Rahul Fazilpuria.

After meeting the police commissioner, Chautala told media that the poor law and order situation in the state is extremely worrying.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He alleged that ever since the Home Department has come under CM Nayab Singh Saini, the situation in the state is deteriorating because the CM does not seem to have control over the police.

Earlier, the delegation submitted a memorandum and placed the entire matter before the police commissioner. They demanded immediate restoration of security to Fazilpuria and strict action against the culprits.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

While talking to the media, former deputy CM also said that Rahul Fazilpuria is constantly receiving threats, and he should be provided security immediately.

On Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation from vice presidency, Chautala said that this is a big setback for the entire state and the country as well. This is the first time that the Vice President has suddenly resigned, and this sudden resignation is a big question, he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)