Gurugram, May 1 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly attacking his wife with a knife following a quarrel, officials said on Thursday.

"The arrested accused has been identified as Lalit Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 16A, Faridabad. The knife used in the crime has been recovered from his possession," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, her husband was unemployed while she worked with a private company.

On April 6, a quarrel broke out between the two after Lalit asked her to live in his own house in Faridabad, the spokesperson said.

As the matter escalated, Lalit attacked his wife with a knife before fleing from the spot after threatening her with dire consequences, according to the complaint.

Police arrested Lalit from Faridabad on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

