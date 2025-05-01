Mumbai, May 1: As the NEET-UG 2025 exam approaches on Sunday, May 4, authorities have sounded the alarm over a rising number of online scams targeting aspirants. The Rajasthan Police Cyber Crime Unit has issued an urgent advisory, warning students and parents to remain vigilant against fraudulent social media channels claiming to sell leaked NEET question papers.

Director General of Police (Cyber Crime), Hemant Priyadarshi, revealed that cybercriminals are using Telegram and other social media platforms to lure NEET aspirants with fake promises of leaked exam materials. One such Telegram group, “NEET PG Leaked Materials,” had amassed over 20,000 members, with scammers demanding between INR 50,000 and INR 70,000 in exchange for the so-called leaked papers. NEET UG 2025: NTA Asks Telegram, Instagram To Remove Over 120 Accounts Spreading ‘False Claims’ About Question Paper Leak.

What Is NEET Fake Question Paper Scam?

These scammers often impersonate credible sources by referencing printing presses, toppers, or coaching institutes to convince students that the leak is authentic. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Cyber Crime Branch have clarified that all such claims are false and baseless. Students are advised not to share personal information, including roll numbers, passwords, or bank details, and to report suspicious content immediately. NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Out at neet.nta.nic.i: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for May 4 Examination, Know Steps To Download.

Authorities have urged the public to report fake channels, apps, or individuals promoting paper leaks via the Cyber Helpline (1930), the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at https://cybercrime.gov.in, or at the nearest police station. The warning comes as part of broader efforts to protect exam integrity and prevent students from falling victim to online fraud ahead of one of India’s most crucial entrance exams.

