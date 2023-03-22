Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday stressed the need for augmenting the central bank's existing computing infrastructure supported by cutting-edge facilities for research and capacity building in emerging areas.

In his remarks after laying the foundation stone for a greenfield data centre and enterprise computing & cybersecurity training institute in Bhubaneswar, Das acknowledged the critical role played by technology in supporting the activities of the financial sector and RBI over the years and recently, in facilitating a robust recovery from the pandemic.

Also Read | Good News for Train Passengers: Indian Railways Lowers Fare of AC-3 Tier Economy Class Ticket; Check Details.

"He highlighted the need for augmenting the existing computing infrastructure of the RBI supported by cutting-edge facilities for research and capacity building in emerging areas straddling central banking, technology and cybersecurity for a future ready RBI," an official release said.

The new data centre and the training institute spread over 18.55 acre, when commissioned, will cater to the emerging requirements of the Reserve Bank and the financial sector, it added.

Also Read | Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal Says 'We Want To Be Leading Airport Operators Not Only in India but in World'.

The chief secretary to Government of Odisha and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)