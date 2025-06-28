New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Broadband gear maker GX Group on Saturday said it has partnered with Ingram Micro India for shipping broadband equipment to Southeast Asian markets.

GX Group is among the 42 telecom gear makers that qualified for the telecom production-linked incentive scheme.

"We are incredibly enthusiastic about the immense opportunities this collaboration with Ingram Micro will unlock for our partners and customers across Southeast Asia," GX Group director for global sales, Sambit Swain said.

Swain further noted that "This (Ingram Micro) partnership is not just about market expansion -- it's about driving the next wave of digital infrastructure and ensuring that millions more can benefit from the transformative power of fiber optic broadband. It also underscores our strong commitment to taking 'Made in India' products to the global stage".

Ingram Micro is known for distribution of Apple's iPhone, HP personal computers and Nvidia GPUs among others.

"Our partnership with GX Group aligns perfectly with our aspiration to deliver best-in-class broadband technology solutions that accelerate digital transformation across the region.

"Together, we aim to fast-track fiber broadband adoption and empower underserved and high-growth regions with world-class internet connectivity," Ingram Micro India senior vice president and chief country executive, Navneet Singh Bindra said.

GX Group manufactures broadband gears in Manesar, Gurugram.

Its portfolio covers the entire ecosystem of connectivity XGSPON, GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) OLTs (networking equipment for distribution of optical fibre lines), ONTs (routers or modems installed at user premise), switches, and access points (APs) along with a network management system for AI-based network management.

