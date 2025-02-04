Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Two criminals associated with the Neeraj Faridpuria gang were killed following an exchange of fire with police in Haryana's Palwal district, police said on Monday.

The criminals were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, they said.

Acting on an input, a team of Haryana Police intercepted a car near Lalwa village on the Palwal-Nuh road on Sunday night. After seeing the police team, the criminals opened fire at them, they said.

When they continued firing despite issuing them several warnings, police retaliated that resulted in bullet injuries to the two criminals, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palwal) Manoj Kumar said.

They were taken to the Civil Hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said, adding that both the criminals -- ?Zorawar and Neeraj -- hailed from Rewari district.

The criminals were allegedly involved in opening fire at 'Sarpanchs' of three villages and a few others in front of Krishna dhaba near Maheshpur village last month.

Police said these two criminals were members of the Neeraj Faridpuria gang.

They were facing around one dozen criminal cases, police said.

