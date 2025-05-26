Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday urged farmers to avoid the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in their crops and urged them to embrace natural farming.

A shift towards natural farming is essential, saying it not only preserves soil fertility but also benefits the environment and public health, Saini said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Government Veterinary Polyclinic in village Biholi in Kurukshetra district.

Also Read | What Is Bharat Forecast System? Know All About the World's Highest-Resolution Weather Model Launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences for Accurate Panchayat-Level Forecasts in India.

He said the Haryana government is offering subsidies of up to Rs 30,000 to farmers to purchase indigenous cows, enabling them to adopt cow-based organic farming practices, according to an official statement said.

On the newly inaugurated polyclinic constructed at approximately Rs 4.67 crore, the CM it will provide specialised veterinary services to cattle in the surrounding areas.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The facility will offer a range of services including pathology, parasitology, gynecology, microbiology, surgery, ultrasound, X-ray, as well as indoor and outdoor units. Staffed with expert veterinary officers, technicians, and support staff, the polyclinic aims to become a model veterinary centre in the region, the statement said.

Referring to the current challenges in the animal husbandry sector, the chief minister said that today the price of milch animals runs not in thousands but in lakhs of rupees. This makes it difficult for landless and small farmers to afford such expensive livestock. Even if they manage to purchase one, they remain concerned about the cattle's health.

Under these circumstances, the importance of veterinary institutions has grown significantly, Saini said.

He stated that presently, six government veterinary polyclinics operate across the state, located in Sirsa, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sonipat, and Rewari.

Saini said over the past 10 years, approximately 650 'Gaushalas' have been established across Haryana. Before 2014, the government's budget for Gaushalas was only Rs 2 crores, he said, while adding however, under the BJP government this allocation has increased to Rs 515 crore.

The CM expressed pride in the farmers and cattle rearers of the state and said although the state accounts for only 2.1 per cent of the country's milch animals, it contributes 5.11 per cent of India's total milk production, he said.

He expressed confidence that progressive cattle farmers will continue to increase this output. Haryana's per capita daily milk availability is also 2.34 times the national average.

Saini said that the government aims to further boost milk production by improving cattle breeds. He said that under the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Utpadhak Protsahan Yojana , a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre is provided to milk producers, while milk producers from poor families receive Rs 10 per litre.

He said that to provide financial security to cattle rearers, the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Samuhik Pashudhan Bima Yojana' insures large cattle at a premium ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 300, based on their milk production capacity.

Small livestock such as sheep, goats, and pigs are insured at a nominal premium of Rs 25 per livestock. Livestock owned by Scheduled Caste beneficiaries in the state are insured free of cost, according to the government's statement.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of a 'Gau hospital' at the Govansh Dham and Research Centre in Mathana village that is part of the Ladwa Assembly constituency, which Saini represents.

Saini said that with the construction of the gaushala and modern animal hospital in Mathana, stray cattle will no longer roam on the streets, and sick cattle will also receive timely treatment. This hospital will also benefit local livestock farmers by providing veterinary services, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)