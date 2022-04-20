Chennai, Apr 20 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted bail to self-styled godman Siva Sankar Baba, who had been arrested under various sections of the IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Harassment of Women Act.

With the High Court granting the relief in the eighth case today, he is all set to walk out free from the prison shortly.

Justice G Jayachandran granted the bail subject to the conditions that he should surrender his passport to the Special Court in Chengalpattu and appear before the CB-CID, as and when necessary.

This will be in addition to the conditions stipulated by the Supreme Court, which granted him conditional bail recently in the first case registered against him in June 2021, the judge said.

According to the apex court conditions, he should not enter into Sushil Hari International Residential School in Kelambakkam, near here, which was founded by him more than a decade ago.

