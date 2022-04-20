Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has officially launched the Redmi 10 Power smartphone today in India. The company also introduced the Redmi 10A budget device along with the Redmi 10 Power phone. The handset is the successor to the Redmi 9 Power smartphone, which was launched last year. Redmi is yet to announce the sale date of the phone. It will be available in power black and sporty orange colour options. Redmi 10A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Redmi 10 Power sports a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 680 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 5MP selfie lens. It comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Announcing the most Power-Packed Price ever! Behold #Redmi10Power 8GB+128GB variant which will be available for ₹14,999. Stay tuned to find out when it goes on Sale! pic.twitter.com/qC09FmNEIf — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 20, 2022

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi 10 Power runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 13. The smartphone also comes with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor and a rear fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 10 Power is priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

