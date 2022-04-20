OnePlus has introduced the Nord N20 5G smartphone in the US market. The handset is launched as the successor to the Nord N10 phone with several upgrades. It will be available for purchase from April 28, 2022, via T-Mobile. The handset comes in a single blue colour. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Smartphone Teased Ahead of India Launch.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord N20 5G gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. The smartphone features a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. OnePlus Nord N20 5G runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS with an upgrade to Android 12 OS. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord N20 5G is priced at $282 (approximately Rs 21,510) for the sole 6GB + 128GB model.

