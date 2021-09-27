New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) HDFC Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

"The bank has issued and allotted today on a private placement basis 6.44 per cent (coupon rate) unsecured redeemable long term fully paid up non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 5,000 crore," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

A total of 50,000 bonds have been issued with face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

HDFC Bank shares closed at Rs 1,624.25 apiece on BSE, up 1.43 per cent from the previous close.

