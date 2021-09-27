Oppo India has officially launched the F19s smartphone today in the country. The company has also introduced the Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition and Enco Buds along with the F19s device. The Oppo F19s is now available for sale via Flipkart. Buyers will get up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on Axis, Citi, Kotak and BOB bank cards, up to 80 percent assured buyback, one-time screen replacement 180 days, no-cost EMI up to 6 months and an additional discount of up to Rs 1,500 via exchange deals. The Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition and Oppo Enco Buds Blue will be sold from October 3, 2021, on Flipkart and mainline retailers. Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo F19s Smartphones To Be Launched in India Tomorrow.

In terms of specifications, Oppo F19s sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with Adreno GPU 610.

Oppo F19s (Photo Credits: Oppo)

This festive season, Go Bold with Glowing Gold of #OPPOF19s. The sleekest 5000mAh battery smartphone is here with 33W Flash Charge, AMOLED Display, 48MP triple camera and many more. Priced at ₹19,990. Buy now and avail exciting offers*: https://t.co/ogCfEpocvF pic.twitter.com/zBxkHUuKz8 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 27, 2021

For photography, it gets a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there will be a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W flash charging technology. The device is claimed to be fully charged in 72 minutes, provides 5 hours and 45 minutes of calling and 2 hours of YouTube with a just 5-minute recharge. Coming to the pricing, Oppo F19sis priced at Rs 19,990 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model.

Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition features a 6.53-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and up to 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP mono lens. At the front, it flaunts a 32MP camera for clicking selfies and video recording. The handset is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W rapid charging facility. Oppo Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition costs Rs 41,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Oppo Enco Buds Blue (Photo Credits: Oppo)

On the other hand, Oppo Enco Buds Blue TWS earbuds feature 8mm dynamic audio drivers and each bud gets a 40mAh battery. It offers 6-hour music playtime on a single charge and 24-hour playtime with the charging case. Oppo Enco Buds Blue also comes with intelligent call noise cancellation that extracts a user voice precisely from surrounding noise during calls. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 for stable connectivity and 80ms low-latency game mode. Users will have to tap three times on their Enco buds to activate the super-low latency. After opening the charging case, Enco Buds can automatically turn themselves on. Oppo Enco Buds Blue is priced at Rs 1,999.

