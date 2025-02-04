Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Heavy fog early on Tuesday disrupted flight arrivals and departure at the airport here, prompting diversion of some international carriers to nearby cities, officials said.

Delays were caused between 6-7 am and incoming international services from destinations, including Muscat and Dubai were diverted to nearby Tirupati and Hyderabad airports, they added.

A few domestic flights also suffered minor delays, they added.

