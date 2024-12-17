Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has announced a public hearing to discuss new electricity tariffs and projected revenue requirements for power companies in the upcoming fiscal.

The hearing is set for January 15, next year, at the HERC headquarters in Panchkula.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: State Bank of India Releases Notification For 13,735 Junior Associates Post at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

HERC Chairman Nand Lal Sharma will preside over the hearing, along with member Mukesh Garg, to hear arguments from stakeholders, a HERC release said here on Tuesday.

The primary goal of the public hearing is to ensure transparency and a fair decision-making process regarding proposed revisions to electricity tariffs, it added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 17, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

This hearing provides stakeholders, including consumers, with an opportunity to voice their concerns and opinions on the petitions filed by the power utilities.

The commission strives to balance the financial needs of power companies with the interests of electricity consumers, promoting dialogue and ensuring that decisions are made justly and equitably.

The public hearing will address petitions submitted by Haryana's key power utilities, including Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

The commission invites all stakeholders, including the public, to submit their objections and suggestions in writing to the Secretary of HERC by January 5, 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)