Delhi, December 17: The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened online applications for its Clerk Recruitment 2024, inviting candidates to apply for the position of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Interested candidates can register through the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

The application process has already begun and the last date to apply is January 7, 2024. The preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled for February 2024, followed by the mains examination between March and April. Madhya Pradesh Recruitment Exam 2024: Candidate Gets 101.66 Marks Out of 100 Due to Adoption of ‘Normalisation’ Process; Job Aspirants Protest.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Vacancies and Key Dates

This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 vacancies across the organization. The registration period began on December 17, 2024, and will remain open until January 7, 2025. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: UIDAI Begins Recruitment Drive for 2 Positions, Know Eligibility Criteria, Salary and How To Apply.

Preliminary Exam: Tentatively scheduled for February 2025.

Main Exam: Tentatively scheduled for March/April 2025.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To apply, candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification acknowledged by the Central Government. Candidates with an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) must ensure completion on or before December 31, 2024.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years as of April 1, 2024, born between April 2, 1996, and April 1, 2004 (both inclusive).

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Application Process

Visit the official SBI careers page at sbi.co.in/careers. Select the notification for Recruitment of Junior Associates (Clerk). Click on ‘Apply Online’ and complete the registration process. Upload documents, pay the fee via Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI, and submit the form. Download the confirmation page for reference.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection includes:

Preliminary Exam: Objective-type test for 100 marks (1-hour duration).

Main Exam: Followed by a test of the specified opted local language.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale

The clerical cadre offers a pay scale of INR 24,050 to Rs 61,480, with a starting basic pay of INR 26,730 (including two advance increments for graduates).

For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit the SBI official website.

