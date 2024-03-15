Shimla, March 15: Two people were killed when the JCB they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Bhunati area here, police said on Friday. The accident took place on Friday near Dedoghati stone crusher, killing driver Anil on the spot while another person, a Nepal national, was declared dead at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Shimla, they said. Further investigations are underway, police said. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Five Going for Roadshow Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Kinnaur; Two Bodies Retrieved.

