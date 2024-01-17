Shimla, January 17: Five people, who were going to attend a roadshow, were killed after their car fell into a 600 metres deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred on the Shilti road, around five km from the district's headquarters Reckongpeo, they said.

So far, two bodies have been retrieved and operations are underway to take out the other bodies from the mangled SUV, police said. Arun Singh, Abhishek, Upendra, Tanuj Kumar and Sameer, all residents of Kinnaur, were killed in the accident, they said. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident Video: At Least Two Killed as Speeding Truck Crashes and Overturns on Other Vehicles in Shimla.

They were going for the roadshow at Sangla from the Shudarang Mahindra showroom in Reckongpeo in a Mahindra Bolero, they said and added that it was a new car with "number applied for". The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.