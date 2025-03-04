Shimla, Mar 4 (PTI) The deadlock between the Himachal Pradesh government and Patwaris and Kanungos Sangh agitating against making them state cadre continued as the Sangh said that until their demands are met, they would be on indefinite strike.

After the government decided to declare the Patwaris and Kanungos as state cadre, the representative of the Sangh met the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Dehra and also during the winter session of the Assembly and told him about the fallout of the decision on their cadre.

The chief minister had assured to look into it but the government issued a notification declaring them as state cadre, said Chander Mohan, General Secretary of the Sangh on Tuesday.

The notification declared that the Divisional/District /settlement cadre of all Naib Tehsildars, Kanungos and Patwaris of the Revenue Department would be "State Cadre" for all purposes with immediate effect.

Earlier these employees were District cadre employees.

"We have gone on indefinite strike with about 3500 Patwaris and Kanungos on strike," he said, adding that they don't want to cause any inconvenience to the public but have been forced to strike work.

The state cadre would create problems and there would be seniority and promotion issues and the employees would suffer, he added.

Another leader, Urmila Sharma, Patwari (Shimla Rural) said that they were opposing the decision to make them state cadre employees from the first day.

She said that the decision would affect the districts where the number of Patwaris was less and added that another demand of the Sangh is to increase the quota of Patwaris for promotion to the posts of Kanungos.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that several demands of Patwaris and Kanungos Sangh have been accepted but if they still want to continue the strike, it would be against the rule and if the need arose necessary action would be taken as per the rules.

