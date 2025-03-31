Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Mar 31 (PTI) A 29-year-old history sheeter wanted in connection with a murder among others was shot dead by police on Monday after he opened fire at them, a senior official said.

The deceased was identified as V Subhash Chandra Bose.

According to J Loganathan, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, police received information about the man and when they tried to arrest him initially near Perungudi, he gave them the slip and fled.

Police chased him down later and once again tried to apprehend him. During this process, he attacked two policemen with a sickle and also opened fire at a police inspector using a country made pistol, he said.

At this point, police returned fire in 'self-defence,' and aimed at his leg "but he decked and (the bullet) hit his chest," he said.

He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital and later to the Government Hospital "where he was declared brought dead," Loganathan told reporters.

Two policemen injured in the incident are undergoing treatment, he added.

