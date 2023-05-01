New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said its domestic wholesales increased 6 per cent to 3,38,289 units in April.

The two-wheeler major had dispatched 3,18,734 units in April 2022.

Last month, the company also shipped 36,458 units to the overseas markets.

In April last year, it had exported 42,295 units.

