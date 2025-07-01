Dharamshala, Jul 1 (PTI) Police have confiscated properties worth over Rs 1.27 crore of an interstate drug kingpin who was arrested here along with an associate in April for possessing cannabis, officials said on Tuesday.

The properties of Sanjay Kumar, a resident of the Rakkad village in Kangra district, that have been confiscated include two houses and an SUV, they said.

Police confiscated the properties under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Kumar and his associate Suman Kumari were arrested on April 6 with 1.2 kg of cannabis, following which a case was registered against them.

Police officials said a detailed financial probe revealed multiple properties illegally acquired by the accused.

Following this, action was taken under section 68(F) of the NDPS Act, and properties and vehicles belonging to Kumar were seized.

According to police, Kumar has a long history of being involved in the drug trade and was previously booked under the NDPS Act in 2018. He also faces three other cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

