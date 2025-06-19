Kolkata, Jun 19 (PTI) Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) has completed its maintenance turnaround 2025 (TA25) at its facility in West Bengal's the Purba Midnapore district, resulting in higher throughput on a continuous basis, a statement by the company said on Thursday.

The maintenance turnaround, which began on April 16, was completed in 45 days, it said, adding that the initiative was undertaken to achieve operational excellence, technological enhancement and higher sustainability.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards Release Exam City Slip for CBT 1 Examination at rrb.digialm.com, Know Steps To Download.

"The turnaround has yielded multiple advantages for HPL, including infrastructure reliability, increased safety standards and a technological framework that supports future growth and innovation", the statement said, adding that there also has been an improvement in process efficiency, reduced fuel consumption and lower carbon dioxide emissions", the statement said.

Navanit Narayan, whole-time director and CEO of Haldia Petrochemicals, said, "TA25 exemplifies HPL's unwavering commitment to safety, innovation and operational excellence. With the incorporation of digital technologies, we are poised for enhanced productivity and reliable output for the future".

Also Read | How To Apply for Voter ID Card Online and Track Application? All You Need To Know As Election Commission Rolls Out 15-Day EPIC Delivery.

HPL, one of the largest petrochemical companies in the country with a production capacity of 7 lakh TPA of ethylene, is part of The Chatterjee Group (TCG) led by Purnendu Chatterjee. PTI dc

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)