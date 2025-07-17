New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) on Thursday said it plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

In a regulatory filing, HUDCO informed that the 'Bond Allotment Committee' has approved the raising of debentures aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore.

HUDCO is engaged in financing of housing and urban infrastructure projects.

